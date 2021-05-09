PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAE Incorporated provides agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. PAE Incorporated, formerly known as Gores Holdings III Inc., is headquartered is in Falls Church, Virginia. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PAE from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of PAE in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

PAE stock opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. PAE has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The company has a market cap of $817.15 million, a P/E ratio of 125.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.99.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. As a group, analysts expect that PAE will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAE. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PAE by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 642,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 62,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of PAE during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segments, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment engages in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

