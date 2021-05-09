PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PAE updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.78. The company had a trading volume of 791,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. PAE has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $817.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.99.

Get PAE alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of PAE in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PAE from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segments, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment engages in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for PAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.