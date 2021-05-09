Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.98) Per Share

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Mikson anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.98) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

NASDAQ PACB opened at $24.89 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $53.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.46 and a 200-day moving average of $28.17. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,115,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,094,000 after buying an additional 696,299 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,092,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $150,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lucy Shapiro sold 101,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $5,123,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 894,783 shares of company stock valued at $35,809,462 in the last ninety days. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

