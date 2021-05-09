PAC Global (PAC) Trading 14.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PAC Global has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. PAC Global has a market cap of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.69 or 0.00135302 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012691 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global (PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

