P. Michael Miller Sells 17,927 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director P. Michael Miller sold 17,927 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $199,886.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,685.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

P. Michael Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, P. Michael Miller sold 62,424 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $630,482.40.

On Thursday, March 25th, P. Michael Miller sold 60,312 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $603,723.12.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, P. Michael Miller sold 41,000 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $422,300.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, P. Michael Miller sold 16,230 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $148,179.90.

On Wednesday, February 10th, P. Michael Miller sold 23,990 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $221,427.70.

VRA opened at $11.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $371.11 million, a PE ratio of 84.93 and a beta of 1.60. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $12.19.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.38 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. Vera Bradley’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vera Bradley by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

