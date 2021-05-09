Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $33 million-$35 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:OUST traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,874. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.39. Ouster has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

