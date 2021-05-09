Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives reduced its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 957.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 64,146 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $1,023,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,315,000 after buying an additional 35,274 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 161,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,884,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 531,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,901,000 after buying an additional 41,766 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $78.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.83. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $47.20 and a 1 year high of $79.56.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

