OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Gap Down to $96.78

Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $96.78, but opened at $93.60. OSI Systems shares last traded at $96.59, with a volume of 259 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSIS. B. Riley lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.80.

The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $2,330,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 474,094 shares in the company, valued at $44,195,042.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total value of $1,404,718.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 187,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,487,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,564 shares of company stock valued at $7,342,043 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the third quarter worth $264,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in OSI Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in OSI Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

