Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Raised to $140.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $133.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.80.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh stock opened at $133.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $55.33 and a fifty-two week high of $134.37.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $498,211.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,930.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $2,560,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,741 shares of company stock worth $4,995,915 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Oshkosh by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.