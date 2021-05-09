Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,911,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 674.4% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 342,259 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,136,000 after acquiring an additional 298,060 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 82,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 31,370 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 14,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $69.53 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.44 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.23.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ormat Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.