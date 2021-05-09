OriginTrail (TRAC) Price Tops $0.63 on Top Exchanges

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $223.60 million and $1.82 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OriginTrail coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OriginTrail Coin Profile

TRAC is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 356,946,526 coins. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail . OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

