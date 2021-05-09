Origin Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $108.83 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 9th. In the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $437.77 million and approximately $108.83 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.55 or 0.00002697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00089408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00020960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00067339 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.34 or 0.00105162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $453.64 or 0.00790602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,251.07 or 0.09151592 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol (OGN) is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,875,718 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

