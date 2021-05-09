Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OCBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OCBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orange County Bancorp Inc. is the parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. Orange Bank & Trust Company is an independent bank. It provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small businesses and local municipal governments. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, custodial accounts, certificates of deposit and remote deposits. It also offers personal and business, and home equity loans; power lines of credit; and fixed rate, jumbo, and residential mortgages, as well as letters of credit. Orange County Bancorp Inc. is based in Middletown, New York. “

Get Orange County Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Orange County Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Shares of OCBI stock opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average of $27.96. Orange County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $32.25.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.44.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments. It accepts checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, custodial accounts, certificates of deposit, and remote deposits. The company also offers personal and business, and home equity loans; power lines of credit; and fixed rate, jumbo, and residential mortgages, as well as letters of credit.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orange County Bancorp (OCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orange County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.