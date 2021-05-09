OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for OptiNose’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OptiNose from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of OptiNose stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $164.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.03. OptiNose has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 294.64% and a negative net margin of 230.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OptiNose will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other OptiNose news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 9,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $38,004.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,749.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,690 shares of company stock valued at $81,105. 38.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,499,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 189,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after acquiring an additional 108,681 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 122,000 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OptiNose in the fourth quarter worth $1,801,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 387,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

