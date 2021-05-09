OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Stock Price Up 10.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)’s stock price shot up 10.5% during trading on Friday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $80.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. OptimizeRx traded as high as $53.00 and last traded at $53.00. 6,896 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 264,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.95.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.
In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $3,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,598,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.02. The stock has a market cap of $880.35 million, a PE ratio of -137.84 and a beta of 0.82.
OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
About OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)
OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.
Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.