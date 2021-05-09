OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Stock Price Up 10.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)’s stock price shot up 10.5% during trading on Friday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $80.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. OptimizeRx traded as high as $53.00 and last traded at $53.00. 6,896 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 264,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.95.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $3,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,598,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,078,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,596,000 after purchasing an additional 93,779 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 10.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 134.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.02. The stock has a market cap of $880.35 million, a PE ratio of -137.84 and a beta of 0.82.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

