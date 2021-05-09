Oppenheimer Comments on Arvinas, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Arvinas in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.92). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.63) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.57) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northern Trust Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Shares of ARVN opened at $63.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.34. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $92.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Arvinas by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arvinas by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,466,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,759,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $1,670,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,522.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,189 shares of company stock valued at $10,845,877 in the last quarter. 10.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

