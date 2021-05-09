Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.030-0.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $135 million-$135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $154.76 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.690-1.820 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.80.

NASDAQ:OPRT traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.80. The stock had a trading volume of 209,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,752. Oportun Financial has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $22.90. The company has a market cap of $609.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average is $18.17.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.13 million. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $49,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,895.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Greylock Xii Gp Llc sold 266,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $4,495,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

