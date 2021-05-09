Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Shares Up 9.1% Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) shot up 9.1% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $21.56 and last traded at $21.56. 4,139 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 76,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oportun Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

In other Oportun Financial news, major shareholder Greylock Xii Gp Llc sold 266,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $4,495,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $49,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,895.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,202,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,292,000 after purchasing an additional 276,204 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth $385,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $609.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.17.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

