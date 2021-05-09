Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Shares Up 9.1% Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) shot up 9.1% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $21.56 and last traded at $21.56. 4,139 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 76,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.
The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oportun Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,202,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,292,000 after purchasing an additional 276,204 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth $385,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The company has a market cap of $609.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.17.
Oportun Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRT)
Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.
