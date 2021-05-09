Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.690-1.820 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million-$605 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $646.94 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.69 to $1.82 EPS.

NASDAQ:OPRT traded up $2.04 on Friday, reaching $21.80. 209,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average of $18.17. Oportun Financial has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $22.90.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.80.

In related news, major shareholder Greylock Xii Gp Llc sold 266,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $4,495,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $49,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,895.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

