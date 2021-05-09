Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.69 to $1.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million to $605 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $645.79 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.690-1.820 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OPRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Oportun Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:OPRT traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.80. 209,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,752. Oportun Financial has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average of $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $609.96 million, a PE ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.33. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oportun Financial news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $49,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,895.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Greylock Xii Gp Llc sold 266,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $4,495,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.