OpenDAO Market Capitalization Tops $7.05 Million (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One OpenDAO coin can now be bought for about $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. OpenDAO has a market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OpenDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00082027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00021492 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00062251 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $466.43 or 0.00792330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00104016 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,669.68 or 0.09631194 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00044241 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OpenDAO is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

OpenDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OpenDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.