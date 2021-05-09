One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 33.46%.

OLP traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $25.03. The stock had a trading volume of 53,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,160. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71. One Liberty Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $518.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

OLP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on One Liberty Properties from $16.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on One Liberty Properties from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other One Liberty Properties news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $70,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,246.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Justin Clair sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $161,834.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,840 shares of company stock worth $398,244 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.