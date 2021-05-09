Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 746.10% and a negative return on equity of 150.58%.

Shares of ONCT stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.56. 965,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49. Oncternal Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $10.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ONCT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

