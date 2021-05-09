Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $25,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at $1,217,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 140.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $269.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.41 and a fifty-two week high of $269.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.85.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

