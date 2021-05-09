OIN Finance Price Tops $0.47 on Exchanges (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. During the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. OIN Finance has a market capitalization of $11.93 million and $273,604.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OIN Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00088781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00067021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.61 or 0.00797658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60.80 or 0.00105521 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,325.78 or 0.09242933 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001771 BTC.

OIN Finance Coin Profile

OIN Finance (OIN) is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,401,187 coins. The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

