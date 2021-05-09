Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ODT. Cowen downgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Odonate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.38.

Shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.66. Odonate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.96.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 19,320 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 193,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 29,585 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

