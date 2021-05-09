OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Shares Up 7.4%

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC)’s share price traded up 7.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.33 and last traded at C$2.31. 510,614 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,415,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.15.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OGC. CIBC raised their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.65 to C$2.85 in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.75 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.56.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.