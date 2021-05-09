Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $819.47

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 819.47 ($10.71) and traded as high as GBX 970 ($12.67). Ocean Wilsons shares last traded at GBX 960 ($12.54), with a volume of 12,675 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 884.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 819.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £339.48 million and a P/E ratio of 12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.83%. This is a boost from Ocean Wilsons’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Ocean Wilsons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.45%.

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, port terminals, ship agency, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services.

