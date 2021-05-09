Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $819.47

Shares of Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 819.47 ($10.71) and traded as high as GBX 970 ($12.67). Ocean Wilsons shares last traded at GBX 960 ($12.54), with a volume of 12,675 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £339.48 million and a P/E ratio of 12.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 884.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 819.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.31, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Ocean Wilsons’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 5.83%. Ocean Wilsons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.45%.

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, port terminals, ship agency, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services.

