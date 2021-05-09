Oakworth Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.3% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.0% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DEO. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Diageo stock opened at $183.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $183.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.83 and a 200-day moving average of $161.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

