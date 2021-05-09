Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $147,000 Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 16.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 158,656,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,880,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,277,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541,721 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,979,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,004,000 after buying an additional 352,432 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,535,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,621,000 after buying an additional 203,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,089,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,512,000 after buying an additional 701,309 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 882,213 shares of company stock worth $13,692,076. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

NYSE:HPE opened at $16.48 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average is $13.05.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

