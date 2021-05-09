O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.48. O-I Glass posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,600%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OI. Barclays raised shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,776,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,205,000 after buying an additional 7,682,168 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 341,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth about $9,910,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 114,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OI traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.36. 965,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,704. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.77. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $18.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.78.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

