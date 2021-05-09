Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $103.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NOVA MEASURING develops, produces and markets monitoring and measurement systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company has pioneered the Integrated Metrology concept and is now expanding its activities by developing Integrated Monitoring and Process Control systems for CMP, CVD, Photolithography and Etch manufacturing processes. The company’s systems for CMP process control, delivering systems for CMP process control, delivering have measured more wafers than all other metrology companies combined. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.71.

Shares of NVMI stock opened at $92.86 on Friday. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $99.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.98.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $84.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.09 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

