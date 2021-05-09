Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 17.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,413 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,697 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $21,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.24.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $289.81 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $157.48 and a 12 month high of $291.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $273.42 and its 200-day moving average is $249.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

