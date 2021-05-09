Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) CMO Sells $280,000.00 in Stock

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) CMO Scott A. Meden sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

JWN opened at $39.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.65 and its 200 day moving average is $31.69.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,882,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $449,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth about $41,382,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,321,000 after purchasing an additional 34,235 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth about $807,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 594.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,824,000 after purchasing an additional 561,196 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.27.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

