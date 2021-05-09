Nordea Equity Research Downgrades Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) to Hold

Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a report on Monday, January 25th. DNB Markets raised shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of NKRKY opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $19.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $1.0034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.69%.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Russia, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

