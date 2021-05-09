Nord/LB Reiterates €92.00 Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €100.73 ($118.51).

HEN3 opened at €95.92 ($112.85) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €95.81 and its 200-day moving average price is €90.20.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

