Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides research, business consulting and systems services. Its operating segment consists of Consulting, Financial Information Technology Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, IT Platform Services and Others. Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services. Financial IT Solutions segment offers IT solutions for securities, asset management, banking, and insurance sectors. Industrial IT Solutions segment deals with IT solutions and infrastructure services for distribution, manufacturing, service and healthcare industries, as well as for governments and other public agencies. IT Platform Services segment handles system management and advanced information technology solutions. It also conducts research for the development of new business operations and new products related to IT solutions. Others segment administers systems development and operation services on other businesses. Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of Nomura Research Institute stock opened at $30.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nomura Research Institute has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $37.66.

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform service in Japan. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. This segment is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc.

