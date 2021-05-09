Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Nomad Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Nomad Foods updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.810-1.870 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NOMD traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.74. 513,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,147. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.71. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomad Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.90.

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

