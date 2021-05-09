Noah (NOAH) to Release Earnings on Monday

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $146.09 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Noah to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NOAH stock opened at $44.05 on Friday. Noah has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $52.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.66.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOAH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Noah in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.20 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

