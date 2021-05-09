Noah (NOAH) to Release Earnings on Monday

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $146.09 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Noah to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NOAH stock opened at $44.05 on Friday. Noah has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $52.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.66.
Noah Company Profile
Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.
