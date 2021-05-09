NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,961 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $104.50 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.15 and a 200-day moving average of $131.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.28 and a beta of 1.64.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $243,172.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,668 shares of company stock valued at $10,636,957 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXAS. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.80.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

