NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $5.11 Million Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $1,296,075.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,794 shares of company stock worth $2,815,196 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.01. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $54.14.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

