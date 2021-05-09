NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $4.64 Million Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $783,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 193,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,819,000 after buying an additional 24,178 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $1,484,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SJM stock opened at $136.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.26. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $101.89 and a fifty-two week high of $138.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.32 and a 200-day moving average of $119.31.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. Equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SJM shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.