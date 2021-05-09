NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Cuts Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,385 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUBB. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 960,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,519,000 after buying an additional 596,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,355,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,591,000 after buying an additional 425,477 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 391.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 377,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,195,000 after buying an additional 300,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 493,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,315,000 after buying an additional 294,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $614,275.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,860.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $179,960.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,824. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.75.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $199.18 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $105.34 and a 52 week high of $201.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

