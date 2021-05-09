NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 5,410 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 5.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regency Centers news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,000. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REG opened at $65.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 242.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $66.36.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REG. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

