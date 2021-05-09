NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 11,885 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 91.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,885 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,294,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,043,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,316 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,182,000 after purchasing an additional 923,694 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,100,000 after purchasing an additional 123,329 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,289,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,519,000 after purchasing an additional 56,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 747.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,241,000 after purchasing an additional 975,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

ZEN stock opened at $135.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.14 and a 200-day moving average of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

ZEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.47.

In related news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $465,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,586,014.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.30, for a total transaction of $651,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,167.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,464 shares of company stock worth $27,308,521. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.