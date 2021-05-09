Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KALU. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 807,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,844,000 after acquiring an additional 214,719 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,749,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,962,000 after acquiring an additional 117,253 shares during the period. Robecosam AG increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 220,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,758,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 247,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,503,000 after acquiring an additional 96,711 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $110,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total transaction of $187,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,323 shares of company stock worth $2,414,825 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KALU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $136.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 179.08 and a beta of 1.25. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $141.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.56.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Kaiser Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

