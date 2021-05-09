Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 3,480.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,090 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 71,178,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,937,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 691,695 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 433.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,852,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,122 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,559,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 38,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of LXRX stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77. The company has a market cap of $661.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $9.65.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 164.96% and a negative net margin of 320.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $158,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,620.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LXRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. G.Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.