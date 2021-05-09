Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $916,000 Stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 415.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on EDIT. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Truist downgraded Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Editas Medicine has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

EDIT opened at $34.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 2.10. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.24.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.