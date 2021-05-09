Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 17,600 B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of B. Riley Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RILY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 242.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 292,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,956,000 after acquiring an additional 207,511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,625,000 after acquiring an additional 134,511 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 438,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,375,000 after acquiring an additional 77,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 108,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 31,320 shares during the last quarter. 44.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RILY opened at $75.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 1.27. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $75.84.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $410.21 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

In other B. Riley Financial news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 1,310,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $1,389,481.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,139,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,430.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Moore bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.68 per share, for a total transaction of $338,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,397,837.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,340,020 shares of company stock worth $9,234,369 in the last quarter. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

